Computer aid

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
HUNDREDS of laptops are being sent to schools to benefit disadvantaged children and young people.
The Department for Education has launched a new initiative, which is designed to give families access to social care and remote education services.
Oxfordshire secondary schools have ordered and are taking delivery of 1,400 laptops and 190 routers for year 10 students.
20 July 2020
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
THE pavement linking Goring village centre with ... [more]
