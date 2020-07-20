Monday, 20 July 2020

Computer aid

HUNDREDS of laptops are being sent to schools to benefit disadvantaged children and young people.

The Department for Education has launched a new initiative, which is designed to give families access to social care and remote education services.

Oxfordshire secondary schools have ordered and are taking delivery of 1,400 laptops and 190 routers for year 10 students.

