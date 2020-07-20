Repairs to old chapel

A CHAPEL at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley is set to be repaired.

The town council’s finance committee has recommended paying for work on its walls, roof and floor.

It also agreed to provide up to £19,000 for the work prior to its conversion to a columbarium.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward has also received delegated powers to approve additional minor costs of up to £6,000 to enable the smooth running of the project.

In March, the town council announced it would spend almost £175,000 to repair two chapels at the site and transform one into a columbarium.