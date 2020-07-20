Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Help with council tax

PEOPLE who are struggling to pay their council tax bills are being urged to access support.

South Oxfordshire District Council has written to thousands of residents who are behind on their payments.

The authority is concerned about the added pressure of the coronavirus pandemic and the letters set out the different payment options.

South Oxfordshire is also offering a discount of £150 to residents who already get a reduction on their council tax through the Council Tax Reduction scheme. The extra discount comes from a Government hardship fund, which was unveiled in April.

For more information, visit: southoxon.gov.uk/
counciltax

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33