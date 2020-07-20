Help with council tax

PEOPLE who are struggling to pay their council tax bills are being urged to access support.

South Oxfordshire District Council has written to thousands of residents who are behind on their payments.

The authority is concerned about the added pressure of the coronavirus pandemic and the letters set out the different payment options.

South Oxfordshire is also offering a discount of £150 to residents who already get a reduction on their council tax through the Council Tax Reduction scheme. The extra discount comes from a Government hardship fund, which was unveiled in April.

