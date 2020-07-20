Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Still closed

PLAYGROUNDS in Shiplake will remain closed for the “foreseeable future”.

The parish council shut the facilities in March when the Government introduced lockdown restrictions to combat coronavirus.

But while authorities can now re-open them again if it’s safe to do so, the council is seeking further advice before changing its policy.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33