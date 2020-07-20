Still closed

Shops will stay closed following lockdown
THREE shops in Goring have shut following the ... [more]
Monday, 20 July 2020
PLAYGROUNDS in Shiplake will remain closed for the “foreseeable future”.
The parish council shut the facilities in March when the Government introduced lockdown restrictions to combat coronavirus.
But while authorities can now re-open them again if it’s safe to do so, the council is seeking further advice before changing its policy.
20 July 2020
Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced
THE pavement linking Goring village centre with ... [more]
