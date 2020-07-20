Pavement between village and station to be resurfaced

THE pavement linking Goring village centre with the train station is to be resurfaced.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will be closing Wallingford Road between the railway bridge at the top of High Street and the junction with Gatehampton Road on August 25.

This is expected to remain in place until September 7 while contractors replace an uneven temporary surface with a smoother one which is more suited to wheelchair users and parents with buggies.

A diversion will be signposted directing motorists back out to the A4074 and into the village along the northern end of Wallingford Road via the junction near Mongewell.

The work is the final stage in a series of improvements to that pavement, which the village’s mobility issues group has been campaigning for since 2013.

It was recently widened by Network Rail, which agreed to remove a rusty crash barrier along the northern section to create more room for people to pass. This was subject to negotiation but it was agreed that the barrier no longer served a protective purpose.

The mobility group chairman John Boler said: “We’re pleased that this work is going ahead as it’s well overdue and will remove a number of trip hazards which have become more prominent as the temporary surface has settled. It’s been more or less seven years to the day that we started campaigning so it’s good that it’s coming to an end.”

The group, which also successfully campaigned for lifts and other accessibility measures at the station, will now focus its efforts on improving the bumpy surface of Station Road on the other side of the track.

It would also like the county council to mark out a section of the road as a priority area for pedestrians.

Meanwhile, a speed survey could be conducted on Wallingford Road in Goring in the autumn.

The parish council is to ask Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to undertake the work in September following complaints by residents about an increase in speeding.

The date would be subject to review because it would have to be done during normal traffic flows and these would be significantly reduced if schools, including the nearby village primary, don’t fully re-open after the holiday.

It might have to be postponed anyway as it is understood that speed surveys in other villages, including Goring Heath, are running behind schedule.