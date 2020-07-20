Flats would look like ‘spaceship has landed’

PLANS to build a block of three one-bedroom flats on land behind a shop in Henley have again been recommended for refusal.

Henley Town Council has opposed an application by Andrew Morgan to develop the plot behind the Salon of Chi premises in Reading Road, which has also drawn complaints from neighbours.

It made the same recommendation in February, saying the three-storey building would be overbearing and unneighbourly.

Mr Morgan has made alterations to the proposed steel-clad building but neighbours say it would dominate their views and reduce the amount of light coming into their homes.

Edward Cauldwell, who lives nearby, told the council’s planning committee on Tuesday: “In reality it would be overbearing, sitting a full storey above our flat and, that property will look into ours.”

Neighbour Paul Scrivens added: “The cladding is completely out of keeping with the surrounding buildings. It would look like a spaceship has landed next to us.”

But Mr Morgan says it would provide vital housing and would fit “seamlessly” into its surroundings.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.