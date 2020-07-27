Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Winding down

GORING Parish Council is to withdraw its support for the village’s coronavirus volunteer scheme in mid-August.

The authority became involved in March when a network of “community champions” was set up to help with shopping and other tasks for people in need.

Now it intends to back down in line with the easing of shielding guidelines but will reinstate its support in the event of a second wave of the virus.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33