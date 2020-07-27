Winding down

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
GORING Parish Council is to withdraw its support for the village’s coronavirus volunteer scheme in mid-August.
The authority became involved in March when a network of “community champions” was set up to help with shopping and other tasks for people in need.
Now it intends to back down in line with the easing of shielding guidelines but will reinstate its support in the event of a second wave of the virus.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say