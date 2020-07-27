Campaign to save airfield

THE owners of an airfield near Woodcote have launched a campaign to save it.

Chiltern Park Aerodrome, which is based off Icknield Road to the north of the village, has been ordered to leave by September 24 as its landlord is exploring alternative uses for the site.

But now founders Dennis and Julie Pearson, who have run the business since 1988, are asking South Oxfordshire District Council to register it as an asset of community value.

This wouldn’t guarantee its future but would mean that, in the event of the land going on the market, it would be subject to a moratorium of up to six months in which the community could put together a bid to buy it. If the couple are successful, the airfield would be listed as a community asset for five years before they would have to re-apply.

They are asking anyone who had a connection to the airfield, either through teaching or learning, to get in touch with the district council to boost their chances of success.

In the meantime, they have been looking for a new home and received several offers but say none were suitable.

To comment on the application, email communityenablement@

southandvale.gov.uk, copying in chilternairsports@gmail.com