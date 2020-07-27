Have your say

Monday, 27 July 2020

PEOPLE who use adult social care in Oxfordshire have been invited to share their experiences.

The county council, which provides the services, is seeking feedback to improve them as part of the Because We All Care campaign by the Care Quality Commission and Healthwatch England.

To comment, visit https://bit.ly/2B5VWe6

