Slipway work being investigated

THE removal of an historic slipway in Henley is being investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Enforcement officers from the planning authority are looking at why Sorbon Estates tarmacked the site at the bottom of Friday Street.

The company is alleged to have filled in the slipway without planning permission and the officers hope to conclude their investigation by August 10.

They are conducting a second investigation into an allegation that land levels have been raised without planning permission.

This is due to conclude on August 18 and the officers visited the site on Thursday last week.

Henley Town Council has accused Sorbon Estates of carrying out the work illegally while the company says its work was necessary for aesthetic and safety reasons.

It viewed the work as part of ongoing improvement and maintenance works but said it failed to consult with its planning consultants about obtaining consent and is working with the district council to submit an application.