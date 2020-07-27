Housing policy is ‘misleading’

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has written to the housing minister to express “severe problems” with the government’s housing policy.

Sue Cooper believes the current definition of a five-year housing land supply is unfair and does not adequately reflect the number of developments earmarked within the district.

South Oxfordshire have been asked to adopt a local plan by the end of the year and a public examination of the chosen sites will run for the next three weeks.

The purpose of the five-year land supply is to provide an indication of whether or not there are sufficient sites available to meet demand.

Councillor Cooper feels the current wording of land supply is “misleading” and has asked Robert Jenrick to revise it to take previously-approved developments into consideration.

She said: “It incorrectly implies that councils who are unable to demonstrate compliance cannot do so because they have failed to allocate or approve sufficient sites.

“This, however, is simply not the case for councils with adopted plans with sufficient supply of sites in those plans.

“Such councils, provided they have approved enough planning applications, by definition should have demonstrated that they have supplied sufficient land for housing.

She added: “We would argue that, providing a local planning authority has allocated sufficient land for housing and has not unreasonably withheld planning permissions, they should be deemed to have supplied sufficient sites.”