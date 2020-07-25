Vets plan clinic expansion with horse hospital

A VETERINARY clinic in Henley wants to move to bigger premises so that it can care for horses as well.

The Veterinary Centre, also known as Henley Vets, hopes to shift most of its operations from its existing base in Reading Road to a purpose-built complex at Grange Farm near Broadplat.

Owner Fiona Blair has asked South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission to convert two old farm buildings into a two-storey “equine and veterinary centre” of an almost identical size.

She says her practice, which is the only vets in Henley, has outgrown its old home as she now has more than 5,000 customers and the Victorian building is “restricted and substandard”.

It would remain open following the move, as would the clinic’s satellite service in Twyford, but as a “scaled-down” surgery dealing with “the smallest of pets”.

Mrs Blair’s agent Ken Dijksman, of Newbury, says the building is “too small, unsuitably designed and physically inadequate” to serve the area’s growing population.

There isn’t enough room for staff and increasingly sophisticated equipment and it cannot meet the modern expectation that certain types of animal, for example cats and dogs, will be strictly segregated.

There is also a “severe” shortage of parking places which causes stress for staff and customers who may need to use the service at any time, even in the middle of the night.

Mr Dijksman says Grange Farm, which lies 2.2 miles away to the west of Badgemore Park Golf Club, is an ideal location because it is away from a residential area.

By treating both horses and smaller animals on the same site, the cost of facilities like scanning devices and laboratories can be greatly reduced. It would also offer student nurses an opportunity to deal with a wider range of creatures.

A hay barn would be re-purposed as an equine hospital while the cattle barn next door, which would look after other animals, would be enlarged by 30 sq m in order to provide a small glazed entrance area.

The total footprint would go up from 4,814 sq m to 4,920 sq m, an increase of just over two per cent.

Builders would fit cladding and insulation to the existing steel frames to give the appearance of rural brick and timber buildings with slate tiles on the roof.

A permissive bridleway would be laid along the access road for horse owners and 27 additional parking spaces would be created.

Mrs Blair, who lives in Henley and took over the business in 1995, extended the premises in about 2007 but found herself in need of more space within a few years.

If the district council gives the go-ahead, the work wouldn’t be finished for at least 18 months.

Mrs Blair said: “We get a lot of comments that it’s hard to find a parking space and it’s a crowded building to work in.

“Our staff had wanted access to more expensive diagnostic equipment like CT scanning but without the equine aspect it wouldn’t have justified the cost.

“A lot of our clients own horses so it made sense and we’ll still be keeping a presence in the town centre.

“People have welcomed the idea so we’re just crossing our fingers and waiting for the council’s decision.”