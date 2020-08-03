Caravan stolen

A CARAVAN was stolen from a paddock next to a house in Rotherfield Greys.

The thieves broke into the paddock via a neighbouring field and cut the fence on the evening of Friday, July 17.

They then removed the caravan, a Lunar Quasar 462, from a shelter and took it out the way they came.

Owner Terry Dudeney, 75, who lives next door with his wife Elaine, 76, discovered the theft the next day.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it and was obviously devastated. We had only had the caravan since last autumn. We were very upset as we had only used it for one weekend.

“With the lockdown finishing and caravanning being promoted, we had two little trips planned.

“In August we were going to visit Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire and Sherborne in Dorset in September.”

Mr Dudeney, a former GP, has made a claim to the insurance division of the Caravan and Motorhome Club and hopes it will help cover the cost.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were investigating.