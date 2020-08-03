New house ‘would dominate neighbour’

PLANS for a new four-bedroom house near Binfield Heath have been opposed by a neighbour and the parish council.

The Phillimore Successors Settlement has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the two-storey dwelling in the garden of Oak House Cottage, which it owns.

The new house would be called Fir Grove Cottage and would have three parking spaces, one of which would be covered.

The property would be accessed via a private lane from Common Lane which already serves Oak House Cottage and Gosbrook Cottage.

A design and access statement by Henley architects Spratley & Partners says a pre-application submission made to the district council received a “positive response” on the principle of residential development.

It adds: “We believe that the design of the new dwelling is sympathetic to local character, including the surrounding built environment and landscape setting of the area.

“The retention and enhancement of existing trees and hedgerows, which bound the site, will preserve the landscape character and appearance of the area and… avoid any adverse impact on the amenity of neighbours, trees, ecology and the local highway.”

But Binfield Heath Parish Council says the development would harm the local environment.

It says: “The peaceful setting of this little country lane is of great scenic value and should be protected. Additionally, the site lies within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“This is not just a small gap in a row of buildings, nor could these two cottages be described as a frontage inviting any development.

“Both Gosbrook Cottage and Oak House Cottage are modest buildings, with low eaves and ridge heights. The proposed building is much larger and higher and would overshadow and dominate Oak House Cottage.”

The council also claims the windows of the new house would face directly into Gosbrook Cottage at first floor level and has concerns about the access.

Roger Murray-Leach, who lives at Gosbrook Cottage, says: “The track is entirely unsuitable to carry the volume or scale of traffic that will be required to carry out these works.”

He says he has not been consulted about the plans and the occupant of Oak House Cottage is a tenant of the applicant.

The district council is due to make a decision by August 21.