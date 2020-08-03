Play resumes

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
THE playground in Nettlebed has been re-opened by the parish council.
Members decided it was safe to do so long as users follow safety guidelines. The equipment is not sanitised and users should wipe down surfaces before play.
Visitors should sanitise their hands when entering and leaving the play area, follow social distancing rules while inside and limit the time spent using the equipment while children should be accompanied by one adult.
03 August 2020
