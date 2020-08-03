Plan hearing finishes

THE public examination of South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan finishes today (Friday).

The document, which outlines proposals for more than 28,000 homes, is being considered at the online hearing, which started more than two weeks ago.

The majority of homes would be built at seven sites — west of Culham Science Centre, east of Berinsfield, Chalgrove Airfield, Northfield, Grenoble Road, Oxford Brookes University’s Wheatley campus and Bayswater Brook, north east of Oxford.

The hearing, which is led by independent planning inspector Jonathan Bore, has discussed issues such as housing requirements, the design and density of developments and building in the green belt.

Mr Bore may suggest changes for consultation prior to producing a report on how to finalise the plan.

It will then be brought before councillors to decide must decide whether to adopt it.