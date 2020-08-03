Check-ups on animals

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
ANIMAL welfare inspections in the Henley area are continuing despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Oxfordshire County Council, which carries out the checks, is still sending enforcement officers on unannounced visits.
The team, part of the authority’s trading standards department, are working from home where possible but will go out to investigate complaints.
Routine inspections are mostly on hold but the staff still visit “critical” sites such as markets and slaughterhouses.
Anyone with concerns should email duty.officer
@oxfordshire.gov.uk
