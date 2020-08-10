Monday, 10 August 2020

Council in cash plea

THE coronavirus crisis has increased the pressure on South Oxfordshire District Council’s finances, says its chief executive.

Mark Stone said: “While the financial support packages from government are welcome, they do not cover all our increased costs, or all our lost income.

“It also remains unclear if future funding will recognise the additional cost pressures that are inevitable as the long-term economic impact of covid-19 is felt across our communities and by our businesses.”

