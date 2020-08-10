Council in cash plea

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
THE coronavirus crisis has increased the pressure on South Oxfordshire District Council’s finances, says its chief executive.
Mark Stone said: “While the financial support packages from government are welcome, they do not cover all our increased costs, or all our lost income.
“It also remains unclear if future funding will recognise the additional cost pressures that are inevitable as the long-term economic impact of covid-19 is felt across our communities and by our businesses.”
10 August 2020
More News:
Homes take extra care in allowing visitors to return
CARE homes have welcomed back friends and family ... [more]
POLL: Have your say