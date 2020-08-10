Couple’s homes plan rejected

A COUPLE have been refused planning permission for three new homes in Shiplake.

Damon and Jade Bryant, who live at Thames Farm House, off Reading Road, wanted to develop more than half an acre of land within their grounds.

They planned to build two detached, four-bedroom houses and a third with three bedrooms in the north-west corner of the former poultry farm along its border with Bolney Lane.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said the development would be outside the built-up area of Shiplake, encroach on to woodland to the west and detract from the area’s rural appearance.

It was also “environmentally and socially unsustainable” and the site in Harpsden parish wasn’t earmarked for development. It couldn’t count as “infill” development because the number of houses was “limited” with poor access to services and facilities.

Harpsden Parish Council objected, saying the scheme would effectively extend the larger development at neighbouring Thames Farm.

Nineteen neighbours wrote letters of support to the council, arguing Taylor Wimpey’s development had already changed the area’s character. One was against the idea.

The land is also next to the former Wyevale garden centre site where 40 homes and some commercial units are due to be built.

In June, Shiplake’s county councillor David Bartholomew warned the village was being “swamped” by development.