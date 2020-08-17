Monday, 17 August 2020

Flower sale

A FLOWER sale will be held at the entrance to the allotments in Victoria Road, Wargrave, tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the NHS.

Marion and Michael Pope, of Eastview Road, will be running the stall from 9am.

The couple have grown chrysanthemums and statice flowers for many years and this year have decided to sell bunches for £3 each for the NHS Charities Together.

