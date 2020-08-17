Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer's
Monday, 17 August 2020
A FLOWER sale will be held at the entrance to the allotments in Victoria Road, Wargrave, tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of the NHS.
Marion and Michael Pope, of Eastview Road, will be running the stall from 9am.
The couple have grown chrysanthemums and statice flowers for many years and this year have decided to sell bunches for £3 each for the NHS Charities Together.
