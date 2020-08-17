Work set to start on new rec

GROUNDWORKS are set to begin at Sonning Common Parish Council’s proposed recreation area.

It has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to begin levelling the 4.1-hectare field behind Kidmore End war memorial hall in Reades Lane.

Areas of playing space need to be created for recreation, sport, physical activity and community events.

The parish council hopes to start work on surface drainage, planting, fencing and seeding this autumn.

It also wants to install utilities for wayfaring, safety lighting and a multi-use hard standing games area.

The land, known as Memorial Hall Field, was offered to the council by developer Linden Homes and owners the Pelly family for a nominal fee of £1 in return for supporting an application for 50 new properties in an adjacent field.

It had been earmarked for leisure in the village’s neighbourhood plan, which passed a referendum in 2016.

The plan identified a lack of appropriate recreational facilities in the village for all ages and abilities. The site will eventually comprise activity areas and an athletics track along its edge.

The 60m x 40m multi-use games area will be located on the higher ground to the north and this may comprise tennis, netball and basketball courts as well as mini football goals.

The parish council has also held meetings with Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, which is opposite the field, about its plans. It has reached a community use agreement with the secondary school so the village can share the facilities.

The district council is expected to make a decision on the application by September 8.