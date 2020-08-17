Cricketing councillor

A FORMER professional cricketer has joined Sonning Common Parish Council.

Michael Cann, 55, represented Glamorgan as a top-order batsman between 1984 and 1991.

He has lived in Grove Road, Sonning Common, with his wife Caroline since 2006 and the couple have two grown-up sons.

He has more than 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry. His last full-time job was vice-president for Europe at Accord Healthcare, which he left in 2017. He now works part-time for Day Lewis PLC.

Mr Cann decided to join the council because he was inspired by the support people have shown each other during the coronavirus crisis and wanted to help.

He said: “I’m at a stage in my life where I have a bit more time and I just wanted to use some of the experience to give something back to the community.

“The lockdown was a good time to reflect on the great work that is already going on. Just going through covid, I realised there are a lot of people out there doing a lot of things to help the community.

“With my type of experience, I want to help in whatever areas I can, whether that is from a governance perspective or helping on other projects.”

He will serve on the council’s finance committee.