New use for pharmacy

THE site of the former Boots Pharmacy in Henley could be replaced by a wider range of services.

Sorbon Estates has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for change of use permission at the premises in West Lane from only retail to professional service, office, non-residential, assembly and leisure as well.

The pharmacy closed in August last year after negotiations over a new lease broke down.

Staff were offered positions at other branches.

A design and access statement submitted by Sorbon Estates says: “Alternative use options at this property will be of benefit to this part of Henley and the town centre to ensure that the vibrancy and vitality is maintained, especially with the impact of covid-19.”

It says that no work would be carried out at the premises.

The district council, which is the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 15. Public consultation will end on September 5.