New homes estimate likely to be revised up

HENLEY may have to find space for 115 new homes on top of the 500 or so it agreed to take by the year 2027.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority which is revising its local plan, believes the town will have to take 1,285 dwellings by 2034.

According to the latest figures, 1,170 have either already been built or given the go-ahead.

Ken Artlett, which chairs Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood plan committee, said: “The figures have been confusing throughout this process. We might be stuck with that 115 but the figure could go down once other units have been built.”

In 2018, the district council was proposing 677 additional homes for Henley. Town councillors argued this was unrealistic, saying Henley was constrained by the River Thames and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.