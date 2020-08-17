Man given permission for extension dubbed ‘eyesore’

A MAN from Whitchurch Hill has been granted retrospective planning permission to extend his house despite opposition from neighbours.

Nathan Crook, of Hill Bottom, applied to build a two-storey side extension incorporating his garage last year but then built it higher than he was permitted.

Enforcement officers from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, visited him in June to find he had also added two projecting gables to the front of the property and another first-floor flat-roofed extension. They said this was “unacceptable”.

Mr Crook then submitted a new application.

Goring Heath Parish Council recommended refusal, saying the design and size were unneighbourly and out of keeping with the appearance of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

More than a dozen neighbours agreed, claiming their properties would be overlooked by a rear-facing window.

One complained: “This eyesore... should not be allowed as it will give precedence for future applicants to carry out work without adhering to planning rules, decisions and due consideration to neighbours’ privacy.”

But planning officers said the design was not “uncharacteristic” of the area and would form “an appropriate visual relationship” with the existing house.

They added: “The additional first-floor windows would not give rise to any real opportunity for overlooking... the proposed development would be acceptable.”