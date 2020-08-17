College plan for housing development put on hold

PLANS to build homes on parts of The Henley College’s land have been put on hold indefinitely.

The Deanfield campus in Deanfield Avenue and the Rotherfield campus in Paradise Road are not among the sites put forward by landowners for possible inclusion in the revised Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The campuses were deemed suitable for up to 339 homes by the town council’s consultant AECOM, which is helping it revise the document to meet a likely increase in housing quotas across South Oxfordshire.

Last month, the council shortlisted them as preferred sites for development and invited the college to share its vision, which included spending the proceeds from selling land on new facilities including a science, technology, engineering and maths centre which could cost up to

£3 million.

Now the college has said it hopes the STEM centre will be funded by the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership instead.

But it hasn’t ruled out selling the land at a later stage.

Ken Arlett, who chairs the council’s neighbourhood plan committee, said: “The college has lots going on and felt it didn’t have time to progress the idea properly for this version of the neighbourhood plan.

“They’ve said they could revisit it once they’ve sorted out some other issues so it’s not like they’ve dropped it completely.”

He said some homes could have been built on the college’s playing fields off Tilebarn Close, at the southern edge of the Rotherfield campus, so it would need alternative land for sport or risk being refused planning permission.

Councillor Arlett said: “It’s quite a job to build on sports land in the current climate. You’ve got to prove you can make up for the loss of a facility.

“In fairness, the college didn’t put itself forward when we called for new sites last year. It just happened to be flagged up by AECOM at a later stage.

“It came out of the blue for the college and while they initially welcomed the idea they’ve since had time to discuss it in more detail.”

A college spokeswoman said: “At this stage, The Henley College has no plans for development of our land or external sites but we are continuing the internal development of a mini-STEM centre with the support of the Oxfordshire LEP, including a digital hub for creative media, and therefore have no requirement to further develop our land.”

In 2014, two years before the original neighbourhood plan was published, the college submitted the two campuses in their entirety for housing and proposed moving to a single base which several developers had offered to build for up to £50 million. However, the idea was later scrapped.

Meanwhile, the council will consider nine other sites for possible inclusion in the new version of the plan on September 28.

These include the Chiltern Centre for disabled young adults and the former Chilterns End care home, both off Greys Road, which AECOM says could take three and 28 units respectively.

The former is seeking larger premises so it can also care for children and younger teenagers as well, as it used to.

Also on the list is a parcel of land off Fair Mile and Luker Avenue. This is next to a larger field which is earmarked for 60 homes in the existing plan and now the subject of a planning application for 72 units by Thames Properties.

The council will also hear proposals for a two-hectare field at the southern end of the Swiss Farm camping and caravan site, which could take 73 units, and a field at the former Highlands Park industrial estate off Greys Road which could take an unspecified number.

These would go next to the 163 houses currently being built by Crest Nicholson.

Aida Dellal, who owns the former Wyevale Garden Centre off Reading, near Shiplake, will give an update on her approved plans for 40 homes plus some offices on the site, which wasn’t in the neighbourhood plan.

The council will also hear from Gillotts School, where 3.4 hectares of the playing fields are earmarked for 50 homes, and the owner of a strip of land immediately south of the Waterman’s allotments in Reading Road, Henley.

The final site to be considered is at Thames Farm House, off Bolney Lane, Shiplake, which is in Harpsden parish, even though a planning application for three homes there was recently refused.

The landowners must prove their sites will meet an identified need to be included in the new neighbourhood plan.