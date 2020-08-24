THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
PLANS to extend a house of multiple occupation in Upton Close, Henley, have been opposed by the town council’s planning committee.
The applicant wants a single-storey extension with a utility room and a two-storey side extension with a living room and bedroom.
But councillors said they were concerned about the flat roof being visible from the station and the quality of its design.
