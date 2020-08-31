Couple seek permission for rebrand at new coffee shop

THE owners of a coffee shop in Wargrave have asked for permission to alter the front of the building.

Nick and Sarah Hart are plannning to open H’artisan Speciality Coffee at the former offices of Quantum Valuations and Talbot & Associates in High Street.

The couple had a change of use application approved by Wokingham Borough Council earlier this year.

Now they have applied for permission for backlit 30cm “halo” lettering spelling out the name of the café above the main entrance.

There would also be 12cm white vinyl lettering, saying “Speciality Coffee Co” and a hanging wooden sign with the company’s “H” logo.

The Harts also want to replace a door with windows, doors, fascias and framing painted in calke green. The premises are in the Wargrave conservation area, adjoining Timber Cottage and opposite Woodclyffe Hall, which are both Grade II listed.

A heritage statement submitted by Mr Hart says: “The branding and signage is designed to give a traditional, quality feel to the shop to blend with the historic fabric of the high street.

“The colour scheme is dark green, bronze and white, to co-ordinate with the Weir Grove Restaurant opposite.”

Green vinyl stickers have been placed in the front windows to give residents an idea of what H’artisan will offer, including wi-fi and outdoor seating.

It will be open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 10am to 5pm on Sundays and will welcome dogs with their owners.

Mr Hart is a parish councillor and his wife is a self-employed nutritionist and the couple live in Cockpole Green with their daughter Izzy, nine.

The building used to be a tea parlour and International Tea Stores in the 1870s. The whole ground floor used to be a shop until 1986, when part of it was converted into a flat.

In 1994, planning permission was granted to use the remaining retail space for financial and professional use. Two flats on the first floor will not be affected.