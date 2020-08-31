Oil spill after car hits safety obstacle

A CAR caused an oil spill in Henley after crashing into a refuge island, writes Luke Adams.

Police were called to Northfield End after the collision involving a BMW at about 2.15pm on Friday.

Town councillor David Eggleton helped remove some of the debris.

He said: “I was just coming through the area and I saw this oil all over the road and I couldn’t make out what had happened.

“The police had started picking bits off the road so I helped them. The road wasn’t closed so I was dodging in and out of traffic.

“I offered to put some sand down to help soak up the oil because I didn’t want it to be a hazard but the police said the highways authority was responsible for that so I left it. I sitll don’t think anyone from the council has come out.

“I was there for about 30 minutes. There was no damage to the traffic island, it was just covered in oil.

“I think the impact of the collision took the sump out of the bottom of the engine and it took part of the bumper away too. There were bits of metal in the road.”

Councillor Eggleton said he could understand why there had been a number of accidents at this spot, including a fatal one, judging by the speed of drivers he witnessed.

“Cars just don’t seem to stop and I don’t think enough people follow the rules,” he said. “Drivers think it is just a major road and come through regardless.”

Cllr Eggleton said he would ask Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to carry out speed checks in the area.