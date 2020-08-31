Monday, 31 August 2020

Don’t burn green waste

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire are being discouraged from lighting bonfires to help people who suffer breathing problems.

The district council wants to help relieve the burden on the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is asking people to consider home composting or using the council’s garden waste collection service as an alternative.

The council also says bonfires can disturb neighbours.

It says that if you must have a bonfire, avoid burning houshold rubbish and do not leave it unattended.

