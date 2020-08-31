Council ban on cemetery seats

MEMORIAL benches at Fairmile Cemtery in Henley are to be removed under a new town council policy.

Families have received notices from the council saying benches must be removed within a month or it will dispose them.

The council says that an increasing number of benches has been installed without permission and that many of these are unstable and unsafe.

The notice says: “We have had incidents of vandalism and theft and benches are being placed on other grave plots, which is unacceptable and upsetting to others.

“If benches are not removed by September 30 then they will be removed by the town council and disposed of. However, we realise that many family and friends are keen to have a bench where they can sit and remember their loved ones.

“To that end, the council has put in place a new scheme for benches and trees. These will be maintained by the council and put in an appropriate position to ensure everyone’s safety and for public use,” says the notice.

The scheme involves families of the deceased buying a tree or bench via the council, which then becomes its property. A replacement bench will cost £600 to £1,000, plus the cost of a plaque and inscription. A memorial tree costs £50 to £150. There will be a 20 per cent maintenance surcharge on both.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, town clerk, said: “We will, of course, work with the bereaved to make sure that what is put in place will be enduring, safe for everyone to use and won’t cause upset to others.

“Each of the existing benches will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and if it is in good condition and a suitable location can be found for it, we may be able to keep it in the cemetery.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk