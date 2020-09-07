Councillor required

RESIDENTS of Charvil are being invited to join the parish council.

There is a vacancy following the resignation of Adrian Keward, an IT consultant, who stepped down due to work and family commitments.

Mr Keward, of East Park Farm Drive, joined the council in 2017 and would have stood down at the elections in May but these were postponed so he agreed to stay on for a few more months.

The councils is also seeking a village warden.

The job involves keeping the footpaths and verges free from litter and removing graffiti.

The warden is also responsible for inspecting council facilities and carrying out minor repairs.

The job involves six hours of work per week and pays £9.39 per hour. The deadline for applications is September 18.

For more information about either role, email parish clerk Miranda Parker at clerk@charvil.com