Monday, 07 September 2020

Conversion opposed

PLANS to turn an outbuilding in Wargrave into a home have been opposed by the parish council.

Neil Gething has asked for planning permission to convert the ancillary unit at Owl End, a property in Willow Lane.

It would have three bedrooms instead of the one bedroom currently and there would be changes to windows.

Members of Wargrave Parish Council recommended the application is refused o the grounds that it would be “intensification” of the site and inappropriate development within the green belt.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “There is no real justification for an independent dwelling.”

Mr Gething said the change of use would not materially alter the appearance of the building other than the creation of a gravel driveway.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.

