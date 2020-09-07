Inspector: homes in green belt 'inevitable'

NEW homes must be built in rural South Oxfordshire to meet housing demand, says a planning inspector.

Jonathan Bore has given the district council his initial assessment of its local plan, which outlines future development in the area.

He oversaw a three-week public examination of the document, which is due to be formally adopted by the end of the year.

Mr Bore says the plan should extend to the year 2035, instead of 2034, with a total housing requirement of 23,550 homes.

In a letter to the council, he says: “The plan seeks to meet overall housing need in the right places through a logical and evidence-based spatial strategy that promotes sustainable development.

“Exceptional circumstances exist for the release from the green belt of all the relevant site allocations.

“They do represent encroachment into the countryside, but the allocations are of such a size that defensible boundaries and structural landscaping and good quality open space are capable of being designed into the schemes’ masterplans, such that the impact on the green belt can, to a degree, be mitigated.

“There are no reasonable alternatives to the approach taken in the plan to the alteration of the green belt.

“Alternatives would locate development in the wrong places, resulting in longer journeys, higher costs, additional pollution and additional pressure on existing settlements and their facilities.”

Mr Bore says that developments in market towns such as Henley would not be a “reasonable alternative” to strategic locations because they are too far away from major employment centres.

It is also important to protect the towns’ character and historic centres and to ensure their community facilities do not come under “excessive” pressure.

However, Mr Bore says the market towns still have an important role to play in meeting the district’s overall housing needs.

The inspector says that a bypass, or edge road, for Watlington, which would run through five development sites in the town and neighbouring Pyrton, was justified.

He says: “Watlington’s narrow streets are under extreme pressure from vehicles passing through, severely detracting from its historic character, harming living conditions and creating a hostile pedestrian environment.

“The edge road, funded in part by development and part from the Chalgrove [airfield] allocation, would help relieve this situation.

“I do not consider that the route would impinge to any harmful extent on the character of Pyrton or its attractive rural surroundings.”

Mr Bore says that the plan should preserve and enhance biodiversity, clarify housing density targets and mitigate against climate change. These recommendations will have to go to public consultation over the autumn before he will make his final judgement.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said: “We will encourage our residents to provide feedback on the main modifications.

“So many people have been involved in the process so far and it’s important that they continue to make their voices heard in such an important process for our communities.”

The plan was drawn up by the council’s previous Conservative adminstration but caused controversy by proposing development of green belt land.

When a coalition of the Greens and Liberal Democrats won control of the council in an election, they wanted to withdraw or rewrite the document.

But Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick stopped this, saying it could put at risk millions of pounds of government money for infrastruture improvements, and insisted that an agreed plan must be adopted by the end of this year.