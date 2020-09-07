Road repairs

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
SEVERAL roads in the Caversham area are to be resurfaced by Reading Borough Council later this year.
They are Caversham Park Road from Lowfield Road to Bramber Mews and 100m north of Kingsway (northern entrance) to Littlestead Close, Gosbrook Road from George Street to Star Road and Upper Woodcote Road from Crispin Close to the borough boundary.
The work is part of a £1million programme funded by the Department for Transport.
07 September 2020
