Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road repairs

SEVERAL roads in the Caversham area are to be resurfaced by Reading Borough Council later this year.

They are Caversham Park Road from Lowfield Road to Bramber Mews and 100m north of Kingsway (northern entrance) to Littlestead Close, Gosbrook Road from George Street to Star Road and Upper Woodcote Road from Crispin Close to the borough boundary.

The work is part of a £1million programme funded by the Department for Transport.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33