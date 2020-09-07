Drink limit

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
PLANS for a 24-hour alcohol licence at the Londis shop at the Leader Service Station in Henley Road, Caversham, have been scrapped.
An application by Motor Fuel to Reading Borough Council has been withdrawn following concerns raised about noise nuisance.
07 September 2020
More News:
Teacher’s warthog toy hunt is big hit with littles ones
A WOMAN from Kidmore End helped to keep village ... [more]
Hundreds follow outdoor art trail in aid of charities
HUNDREDS of people followed the Outdoor Hidden ... [more]
POLL: Have your say