Fencing to be repaired

REPAIRS are required to the fencing at the dog walking area on Kings Field in Wargrave.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the parish council had explored a temporary solution to the rotten fence posts but realised this would not be sufficient.

He said: “There are too many parts that are rotten and so it will need major repairs. We had already anticipated this and it was programmed into this year’s budget.”

Estimates are now being sought for the work using similar materials.

Councillor Marion Pope said she had seen more dog walkers using the field recently, particularly near the new cricket pitch, and some owners were not picking up their dog’s mess.