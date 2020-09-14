Monday, 14 September 2020

A NEW shop is set to open in Henley.

Calvert Jones has taken over the former Phase Eight womenswear shop in Hart Street, which shut last year.

The ground floor of the Grade II listed building is being refurbished and the shop’s logo has been painted across the front.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has awarded listed building consent for new display fixtures and furniture plus signage.

A number of “minor, non-structural” amendments to the interior have been agreed to improve the layout. Henley Town Council supported the application.

