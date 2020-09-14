Speed fear on ‘runway’

NEW signs could be installed reminding drivers of the 30mph limit on the main road between Shiplake and Henley.

Fred Maroudas, chairman of Shiplake Parish Council, is raise the issue with county councillor David Bartholomew after residents complained about speeding on Reading Road.

They say the problem has became worse since a section of the A4155 near the junction with Station Road was resurfaced and widened for the delayed Regency Place development.

One villager said it resembled an airport runway.