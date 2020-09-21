MP: planning reforms are ‘visionary and democratic’

HENLEY MP John Howell has defended the Government’s proposed reform of the planning system.

A White Paper was launched last month which aims to streamline the planning process and accelerate the delivery of new homes.

It is the latest in a series of reforms to the planning system as part of the Government’s drive to build more homes.

In 2017, it committed to delivering 300,000 new homes every year but so far it has failed to deliver the numbers.

The reforms have been welcomed by developers but criticised by the Campaign to Protect Rural England, which says the voice of local communities would silenced.

Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall, from Remenham, has said the borough could have to accept 1,600 new homes a year, double the current number.

Mr Howell said critics lacked the vision for the country’s future housing needs.

He said: “There are some who take an adverse view of the proposals, which I do not share.

“Under these proposals and through local democratic agreement, land will be designated under the categories of growth, renewal or protection.

£It is far from the erosion of local democracy, it is local councillors and communities making the decision.

“We have, however, to ensure that new homes, businesses and vital infrastructure are not held back by outdated, complicated and time-consuming bureaucracy.

“What is missing is any vision for the future apart from one where the area becomes a fossilised remnant of a long-lost rural idyll.

“I believe these reforms will allow councillors to spend more time on this rather than the details of planning applications.

“It currently takes an average of five years for an application for residential development to go through the planning system before building can even begin.

“This cannot be right for our communities who want homes to live in, places to work and school and hospitals built.

“Radical reform of the planning system is necessary and will improve the way that councillors and local communities carry out an important local planning function.

“I am glad that these reforms will allow us to cut down the process of planning while maintaining standards.”

Mr Howell says he would still defend the green belt under the new system.

He explained: “I would like to reassure you that our heritage sites and green spaces will continue to be protected and preserved for the enjoyment of local communities and future generations, with development taking place on brownfield sites.

“I am confident that the reforms will deliver homes people want to live in, places people want to work and protect areas we as a nation need to safeguard for our children and posterity.”

The proposals come as South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan is due to completed.

The document was drawn up by the Conservatives when they controlled the council and provides for 23,550 new homes by 2035.

But the Liberal Democrat and Green coalition that now runs the council says the number of new houses is too high and the plan pays little attention to climate change.

The coalition wanted to scrap or rewrite the document but was stopped by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick who ordered it go to inspection with a view to it being adopted by the end of this year.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning at the council, said the White Paper could have significant implications for the future of towns, villages and rural communities in the district.

She said: “We will be looking at whether the proposals will deliver good growth and healthy, green living. e will strive to ensure that new homes and infrastructure in South Oxfordshire meet local needs, are sustainable, zero carbon in their build and operation and high quality in design.

“We will provide homes that people can afford to live in. New developments will be accessible with walking, cycling and public transport a priority.

“Neighbourhood plans and local participation will sit at the heart of our planning process.”

Consultation on the White Paper runs until October 31. To take part, visit gov.uk/government/consultations/

planning-for-the-future