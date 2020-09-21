Monday, 21 September 2020

Money for help groups

VOLUNTEER and community groups in South Oxfordshire can apply for a share of just over £45,000 to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The district council is offering funds for non-profit projects which deliver essential services to vulnerable residents who are struggling to afford food and other essential provisions.

Each applicant can seek up to £5,000. Applications will be assessed every two weeks and the scheme will remain open until the funds are spent, which is likely to happen by the end of next month.

To apply, visit communityconnectors@southandvale.gov.uk

