Money for help groups

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
VOLUNTEER and community groups in South Oxfordshire can apply for a share of just over £45,000 to help people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The district council is offering funds for non-profit projects which deliver essential services to vulnerable residents who are struggling to afford food and other essential provisions.
Each applicant can seek up to £5,000. Applications will be assessed every two weeks and the scheme will remain open until the funds are spent, which is likely to happen by the end of next month.
To apply, visit communityconnectors@southandvale.gov.uk
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say