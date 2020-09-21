£90,000 repairs for disused chapel

A DISUSED chapel at Fairmile Cemetery in Henley is set to undergo repairs costing £90,000.

The town council has agreed in principle to pay a contractor on the advice of project manager West Waddy, which is overseeing the conversion of the Non-conformist chapel into a columbarium for storing cremation urns.

It has already budgeted £196,000 for the work, which started in July but contractors found damage to the roof was “significantly” greated than expected.

West Waddy proposed a full programme of repairs costing £77,000 plus a £13,900 charge to extend the programme by 10 weeks.

This entails removing all the roof tiles, replacing the rotten timbers underneath and then putting the tiles back to extend the life of the building by up to 50 years.

The company also offered an alternative costing £56,120 in which the timbers would be repaired rather than replaced which would extended the roof’s life by “at least” 10 years with no guarantee against more problems in the future.

An extraordinary council meeting agreed the more expensive option represented better value for money.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We either do the job properly or not at all but my one concern is what happens if we look at another wall and get another £1,000 bill? We haven’t had the whole building surveyed.” Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said this was always a possibility but the work had to be carried out as the building is listed.

Councillor Will Hamilton suggested seeking money for the work from South Oxfordshire District Council or English Heritage.

A final decision will be made after the councils parks services team has met contractors on site.

Meanwhile, the council will also spend £10,500 on digitising the cemetery’s burial records.

These are currently stored on a manual ledger which is more than 100 years old. It is labour intensive to use because information must be duplicated on several forms. There are concerns that older entries are decaying, which will make records from the 1800s illegible, and that the system is prone to human error.

This has led to numerous blunders, including the burial of one man in the wrong plot and another incident in which a man’s coffin was “squashed” between two other graves.

The council apologised for these in 2017 and agreed to pay two families’ legal costs following a court case where the errors came to light.

It purchased database software in 2011 which is still usable so the cost is for a specialist company to copy the records over. There will be an annual maintenance charge of £501.

The new system could lead to a website with publicly searchable records.