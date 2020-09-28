Grant cash for school

PEPPARD Parish Council could apply for a grant to buy tablet computers for the village primary school.

Funding is available from South Oxfordshire District Council to support organisations or volunteer groups, including parish councils, helping those affected by covid-19.

A meeting of the council heard that the school had iPads for years five and six but not for the younger children and needed more.

Councillor Dominic Hall said: “This is with the expectation that there will be another stretch of home learning. There is always a need for iPads that children can use at home as some are doing homework on their mum’s phones.”

The meeting also discussed using any grant money to pay for marquees for outdoor lessons.

Cllr Hall said: “The school has looked at holding some lessons at the Memorial Hall, so we could apply for the grant to go towards that as well.”

Councillors agreed to ask the school for a list of the things it needs. They also discussed supporting village children who attend Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common but dismissed the idea.