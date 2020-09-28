Roads issues

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
PEPPARD councillors have raised issues with roads.
Councillor Ray Freeman told a council meeting that Peppard Road had no “Give way” or “Stop” signs by the Bird in Hand pub.
He also raised the lack of road markings and a “Stop” sign in Gallowstree Road, near Shiplake Bottom.
Councillor Sue Rowland complained about part of Shiplake Bottom being almost impassable due to overgrown hedging, saying it was “very dangerous”.
Parish clerk Joanne Askin said she would report the issues to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, via the Fix My Street website.
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say