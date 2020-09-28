Roads issues

PEPPARD councillors have raised issues with roads.

Councillor Ray Freeman told a council meeting that Peppard Road had no “Give way” or “Stop” signs by the Bird in Hand pub.

He also raised the lack of road markings and a “Stop” sign in Gallowstree Road, near Shiplake Bottom.

Councillor Sue Rowland complained about part of Shiplake Bottom being almost impassable due to overgrown hedging, saying it was “very dangerous”.

Parish clerk Joanne Askin said she would report the issues to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, via the Fix My Street website.