New paving for pavilion

PAVING slabs around Leichlingen Pavilion in Henley are set to be replaced.

The town council’s finance strategy and management committee has recommended a contractor to carry out the work at a cost of £46,230, subject to approval of the full council.

A council report said the area was “tired and dated” and warned that some of the slabs were broken and had areas that are uneven, creating water pools when it rains.

The work is due to take place between October and March.

The exisiting paving slabs were laid when the pavilion was built in 1990. The building is named after Henley’s German twin town and is home to Henley Bowls Club.