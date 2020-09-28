School places

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING'S two playgrounds are set to re-open.
Monday, 28 September 2020
APPLICATIONS for primary and infant schools in Oxfordshire open on November 3.
Parents are encouraged to visit the schools they wish their children to attend before applying.
For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk
28 September 2020
