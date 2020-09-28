Free tests of blankets

PEOPLE in the Henley area are being urged to have their electric blankets checked.

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team is offering free tests over the new few weeks as the weather becomes colder.

Trading standards officer Emily James said: “If the condition of the blanket is allowed to deteriorate, there is the possibility it could become faulty, risking injury and fire. We want to ensure that all electric blankets are still safe for use. That’s why, the tests are free.”

Due to covid-19 restrictions, trading standards officers will collect the blankets from residents’ houses, take them to be tested and then return them. Owners will be posted a plastic bag and label prior to collection.

The tests will be available from October 5 to 9 and 19 to 23. To book a test, call 01865 895999 Option 1

or email communityengagement@ oxfordshire.gov.uk

For more information, visit www.365alive.co.uk/cms/

content/electric-blanket-testing