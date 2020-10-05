700 trees for new rec

A TOTAL of 700 trees are to be planted in Memorial Hall Field in Sonning Common.

The parish council has been awarded an £1,800 grant by the Forestry Commission after applying to the Government’s Urban Tree Challenge fund, which was set up in 2018 to support the planting and establishment of small trees in urban areas in England.

There will be 500 feathered trees and 200 whip trees, which are unbranched saplings.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “The trees will add to the rural feel of the whole place.”

The trees are due to be planted by March.

The 4.1-hectare field behind Kidmore End war memorial hall in Reades Lane is being turned into a recreation area for sport, physical activity and community events.

The land was given to the council by developer Linden Homes and owners the Pelly family for a nominal fee of £1 in return for supporting an application for 50 new homes in an adjacent field.