Monday, 05 October 2020

Barrier to slow riders

A BARRIER could be built by the woods at the top of Woodlands Road in Sonning Common to slow down cyclists.

Parish councillors are concerned about the speed at which riders emerge from the woods in case of a collision.

Councillor John Stoves said: “We are working on creating a chicane so they are no longer coming out of the woods at 30 or 40mph straight on to Woodlands Road.

“I saw about 40 of them come out there at once. There’s actually an app that gives them a route and that footpath as a road.”

He said there used to be a barrier there previously but a tree had fallen on it and it was never replaced.

