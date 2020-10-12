£4m for affordable homes

NEARLY £4 million could be spent on providing new affordable homes in South Oxfordshire.

The district council was expected to agree the move at a meeting yesterday (Thursday).

The money would come from developer contributions and an affordable housing delivery programme.

Councillor Robin Bennett, cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, said: “We’ll be working tirelessly to ensure that residents of South Oxfordshire have genuinely affordable homes available.

“This funding allows us to support social rent housing, which is substantially cheaper than market rents, as well as projects with high environmental standards.”